Sports Snippets

Squash star Joshna returns to top-10 in world rankings

London, Aug 2: India’s squash star Joshna Chinappa has returned to the top-10 of the PSA world rankings following a pre-quarterfinal finish at the World Championships in Chicago. Joshna had entered the top-10 for the first time since 2016. The current rankings are dominated by Egypt with five of its players in the top-10, including world number one Nour El Sherbini. Joshna is 10th in the standings. In men’s rankings, India’s Saurav Ghosal has dropped to 15 following a pre-quarterfinal finish in Chicago last month. (PTI)

Lille beat PSG to win Champions Trophy for the 1st time

Tel Aviv, Aug 2: Portuguese midfielder Xeka scored the only goal as French champion Lille beat Cup winner Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions Trophy. The win on Sunday gives Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec a trophy in his first game since replacing Christophe Galtier. Xeka settled a tight game in Tel Aviv with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area that beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas and found the top corner just before halftime. Lille beat and drew against PSG last season without conceding a goal, and kept another clean sheet this time. (AP)

US upset Mexico 1-0 to win CONCACAF Gold Cup

LAS VEGAS, Aug 2: Miles Robinson scored on a header in the 117th minute, and a United States junior varsity lineup upset a mostly front-line Mexico team 1-0 on Sunday night to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Kellyn Acosta took a free kick, and Robinson outjumped Edson Álvarez and headed the ball in on one hop to the right of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. Robinson got his third international goal in nine international appearances, his second goal of the tournament. The U.S. won its seventh Gold Cup title to match Mexico for the most in the 15 tournaments. (AP)

Rain plays spoilsport as third WI-Pak T20I washed out

Providence (Guyana), Aug 2: Heavy rain played spoilsport in the third T20I between West Indies and Pakistan, leaving the hosts needing a victory in the final match of the series to draw the campaign. Pakistan had won the second T20I of the four-match series by seven runs on July 31, while the first match too was abandoned because of rain. Only eight deliveries were possible on Monday (IST) in Guyana, with the West Indies racing to 15/0 in that time. Andre Fletcher hit two sixes in his unbeaten 14 off six, with Chris Gayle making one off two. (IANS)

Shane Warne tests positive for COVID-19, in isolation

London, Aug 2: Australian spin-bowling legend Shane Warne has tested positive for COVID-19 during his coaching stint with Lord’s-based London Spirit side, which is playing in the inaugural England’s limited-overs competition The Hundred. The club issued a statement that the 51-year-old, cricketer-turned-commentator-turned coach was self-isolating. Warne reported to have felt sick ahead of his team’s match against Southern Brave at Lord’s on Sunday. It is reported that, none of the London Spirit squad has been affected. (IANS)