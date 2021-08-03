State’s death toll goes past 1,100-mark

SHILLONG, Aug 2: The COVID-19 death toll in Meghalaya crossed the 1,100-mark with 13 more patients succumbing to the viral infection on Monday. With 350 fresh cases and 537 recoveries, the active tally in the state came down to 5,843 while the number of patients cured/discharged climbed to 58,987.

Seven fatalities in East Khasi Hills, two each in Ri Bhoi and West Garo Hills and one each in South Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, pushed the toll to 1,109.

In a positive development, Meghalaya has crossed a milestone by vaccinating over 11 lakh beneficiaries as on Monday. A total of 8,97,957 persons have been administered the first dose of vaccine of whom 2,02,601 persons have been administered the second dose.

In view of the spike in cases, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has imposed night curfew in the district from 8pm to 5am restricting non-essential movement and to ensure that there is no unnecessary mingling of people either in private or in public.

The order warned of strict action against violators of curfew or essential duty passes during the curfew.