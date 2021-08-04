Indian Air Force chief in Israel to enhance military ties

NEW DELHI, August 4: Indian Air Force (IAF) chie,f Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria reached Israel on Tuesday. The visit is aimed at enhancing military cooperation between the two countries.

In Israel, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and his counterpart Major General Amikam Norkin, Commander Israel Air Force, will discuss the military ties and cooperation between two countries.

Indian Air Force in a statement said, “As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges.”

“Both sides will discuss enhancement in the depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces.”

Prior to his visit to Israel, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria called on Major General Ibrahim Nasser M. Al Alawi, Commander UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) on August 1.

They noted the rapid progress made in bilateral engagements and had wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two Air Forces.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also visited major UAE AF & AD units during the two-day goodwill visit.

In March this year, Indian Air Force chief visted Colombo to attend the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force. He was in the island nation on an invitation from Sri Lankan Air Force commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana.

The presence of the IAF chief during the inaugural day of the air show reinforced the strength of IAF-SLAF ties and his visit further strengthened the existing cooperation and opened up newer avenues of mutual interest.

Over the last two years, India has been enhancing military cooperation with friendly nations. Indian military top brass have been visiting these friendly countries and making defence cooperation ties.

