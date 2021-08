Regional panel visits disputed inter-state boundary in WKH

NONGSTOIN, August 4: The Regional Committee on Border Dispute for West Khasi Hills under the Chairmanship of Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, Cabinet Minister of Meghalaya on Wednesday conducted field visit to the areas of different between Meghalaya and Assam along the boundary disputed in West Khasi Hills (WKH) District.

Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, was also accompanied by Brolding Nongsiej, Cabinet Minister, Kimfa Sydney Marbaniang, MLA Rambrai, Gigur Myrthong, MLA Mawshynrut, Macmillan Byrsat MLA Nongstoin, K.P Pangniang, Ex-MLA, Member from KHADC , Bajop Pyngrope, Government official from West Khasi Hills District among others.