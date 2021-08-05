Govt examines weighbridge policy to correct anomalies

SHILLONG, Aug 4: After an initial denial, the state government is now getting into the nitty-gritty of the State Weighbridge Policy for course correction, if any.

Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had earlier dismissed Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari’s submission in Parliament that all the weighbridges operating on NH-6 in Meghalaya, barring one, were illegal.

“We have instructed the Transport Department to find out whether the State Weighbridge Policy passed last year is in consonance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry or not,” Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in-charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.

Tynsong further said that if the weighbridge policy is not in consonance with the guidelines issued by MoRTH then the state government will take proper steps to correct the anomalies.

The Meghalaya government has already asked Advocate General Amit Kumar to dig into the weighbridge policies of other states following the contradictory claims of the Centre and the state government.

Interestingly, while Tynsong claimed that the policy was passed last year, Dhar had earlier stated that the Weighbridge Policy was passed in 2018. The policy document is neither available in the Transport department portal nor any other portal of the state government.