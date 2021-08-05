Students of St Anthony’s School, Shillong dominate list of top ten in HSSLC, 2021

SHILLONG, August 5: Students of St Anthony’s School, Shillong secured five positions among the top ten positions in HSSLC (Arts Stream) Examination, 2021. The MBOSE declared the results today. Students from St Edmund’s School, Shillong secured four positions among the top ten while students of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Lady Kean College, Shillong secured one position each among the rank holders.

Out of the 25683 candidates appearing for the examination this year, 20740 have cleared the hurdle. The percentage of successful candidates is 80.75. As many as 2662 students have secured first division, 9399 second division and 6907 third division.