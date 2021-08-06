Dahiya bags silver, Vinesh disappoints

CHIBA (JAPAN), Aug 5: Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games but Vinesh Phogat’s redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarter-final exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout here on Thursday.

There were huge expectations from Dahiya for a gold medal after his phenomenal semi-final victory but the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee dashed those hopes with a comfortable 7-4 win the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash.

Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship also.

Dahiya tried every possible trick in his bag but Uguev defended extremely well and kept consolidating his lead with his timely point-scoring moves.

Looking at a bigger picture, Dahiya’s silver medal will further inspire the young generation but star Indian wrestler Vinesh was left to endure a second consecutive heart-breaking quarter-final exit from the Olympic Games after a massive upset defeat at the hands of Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya.

Vinesh had no answer to the supreme defence of Vanesa, who got her revenge from the Indian at the biggest stage after suffering a similar embarrassing defeat ‘by fall’ earlier this year in Ukraine.

Later, Vanesa lost her semi-final to China’s Qinyu Pang on criteria after scores were tied 2-2, a result that brought curtains on Vinesh’s campaign at the Tokyo Games

The top-seeded Vinesh, who was a hot favourite for a medal, needed Vanesa to beat the Chinese to rejoin the 53kg competition through the repechage round and push for a bronze.

In the men’s freestyle 86kg category, Deepak came agonisingly close to winning a bronze medal on his Olympic debut but conceded a take-down in last 10 seconds of the play-off against San Marino’s Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat.

Young Anshu Malik also bowed out of the 57kg competition after losing her repechage round 1-5 to Russia’s Valeria Koblova, the Rio Olympics silver medallist. (PTI)