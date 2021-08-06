‘Give and take’ one of the processes to solve border row: Conrad

GUWAHATI, August 6: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has said that a “new approach” was needed to find ways to resolve the decades-old border issue with Assam and that “give-and-take” was only one of the processes out of many, as both states looked forward towards an amicable solution.

Replying to a query from reporters here on the Opposition in Meghalaya criticising the give-and-take” policy of resolving the border issue, Sangma categorically stated that the vexed border problem required a new approach.

“We cannot simply base our process to move forward simply on documents…if we give documents …so will Assam and things would end there,” he said.

“Hence, both the chief ministers have looked at things from a different perspective…we have maintained from day one that we can try to resolve the differences after going through the details of the facts,” Sangma said.

“Now we have realised there are some areas where there are not many complications and these can be resolved with a different approach, with give and take being one of many processes that will be examined as we move ahead to find a way forward,” the chief minister said.

Sangma was replying to a query on the Congress in Meghalaya maintaining that give and take policy cannot be followed, while alleging that “Meghalaya would stand to lose from such a policy as Assam has encroached on land along the border.”

On whether Meghalaya was looking at “defining its boundaries” before 50 years of statehood next year, the chief minister said that “It would be ideal to have defined our states’ boundaries before Meghalaya celebrates 50 years of statehood next year. It would be our endeavour…but as I have said before, it will not be simple…let us hope, try hard”

“The solutions should have been found 15-20 years back…may be, we would have had a different situation now…but nonetheless, it is never too late. We have within two weeks time held the second CM-level meeting, which should be a positive message to the people. Solutions to this decades-old issue can be found only through proper dialogue and mutual respect,” he said.