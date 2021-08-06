Mairang lad tops SSLC

SHILLONG/TURA/NONGSTOIN, Aug 5: Beating students from the top schools in the state, Kevinstrong Lawriniang of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mairang bagged the first position in the SSLC Merit List declared by MBoSE on Thursday. Kevinstrong secured 576 marks with distinction in all subjects.

Kevinstrong hails from a poor family that depends on his mother’s income as a daily wage earner. His eldest sister teaches in a private school a draws a meagre salary.

Wanteibok Pator of Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School, Mowkaiaw bagged the second position with 575 marks while the third position was shared by Kashish Samee of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Mridumay Saha of Sherwood School, Tura with 574 marks each.

Iaphilarisa Khongbuh of Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong (4th); Asif Zaman of Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari (5th); Naki Kampher Rani of St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (6th); Priyanka Dey of the same school (7th); Laxita Agarwala of Sherwood School, Tura (8th); Khrawkupar Simon Umdor of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (9th) and Queen Annable Ann Basaiawmoit of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mairang rounded off the top ten positions.

A total of 64,269 candidates appeared in the SSLC exams this year of which 34,003 were declared passed. The overall pass percentage in the state was 52.91 a slight improvement from last year’s 50.31%.

Meanwhile, the district wise pass percentage in this year’s SSLC exam was 35.10% for East Garo Hills, 34.63 for West Garo Hills, 27.50 for South Garo Hills, 71.97 for East Khasi Hills, 58.28 for West Khasi Hills, 62.40 for Ri-Bhoi, 23.01 for South West Garo Hills, 27.88 for North Garo Hills, 70.78 for South West Khasi Hills, 73.41 for West Jaintia Hills and 85.09 for East Jaintia Hills.

In contrast, Shillong-based schools made a clean sweep of the HSSLC (Arts) results with Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong securing the top rank with 462 marks, followed by L Kennedy Vaiphei of St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School and Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong.

Madhurjya Parasar Pathak of St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (4th); Nukutulu Rhakho of

St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (5th); Amelia Rempuii Renthlei (St. Edmund’s, 6th); Mewanshwa Rumnong (St. Anthony’s, 7th); Tasso Kaku of Lady Keane College, Shillong (8th); Damewon Stephan Dkhar

(St. Anthony’s, 9th) and Chinsangmuan Guite of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Sucygracia Sten of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong completed the top ten list.

Out of 25,683 candidates who appeared in the HSSLC (Arts) exams this year, 20,740 were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 80.75.

Speaking with The Shillong Times on Thursday, SSLC topper Kevinstrong narrated the hard time he faced while studying online prior to the examination. With only one smartphone available in the house and five users, including his eldest sister who had to take online classes for her students, a routine was set for use of the smartphone to provide everyone in the house the opportunity to study.

The topper was grateful to his teachers who believed in him and helped him by sending notes and video tutorials.

“I won’t be able to study outside my hometown as is my wish because there is no one to support me financially and I will gladly accept whatever the family decides for me. I cannot follow others and seek admission in a good institution in Shillong because we don’t have a large income and have several mouths to feed,” Kevin lamented.

Asked for his plan after studies, he said that he had no particular aim since he had to consider his family’s needs first. “I will gladly accept whatever fate has in store for me,” he added.

SSLC results gladden Rymbui

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui was highly impressed with the students who cleared the SSLC examinations despite facing the multiple challenges of lockdown, pandemic and online studies.

Rymbui stressed on a multi-pronged approach to improve the pass percentage. He said the state needs to improve the quality of teaching and education.

At the same time, he said it is not in the hands of the government alone. Everyone, including students, parents and teachers, need to work together to achieve a higher pass percentage.

After the declaration of results, he told media persons that around 26,000 students had passed the examination last year while more than 34,000 passed this year.

“Due to this (COVID-19) situation, the students could not prepare but I am happy that they worked hard and achieved success,” he said.

Most of the academic session last year was lost due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown.

Online teaching cannot substitute classroom teaching but there was no other way for the students to carry on with their studies except online classes, the Minister said.

He said the government wanted to provide smartphones to the successful students but there is no budget since providing gadgets to 34,000 students will cost the state crores of rupees. Even if they are provided with gadgets, they will need Internet data. Poor network connectivity is also a major challenge throughout the country, he said.

The performance of Garo Hills-based schools was once again below par. Rymbui said the government had in 2019 formed a committee to find out the reasons.

He said based on the report submitted last year, some interventions were made but many other steps could not be taken due to the closure of schools in the lockdown.