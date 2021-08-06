Root England’s top run-getter in int’l cricket

Nottingham, Aug 5: England fans at the Trent Bridge may have been disheartened by the spineless batting performance from their team in first innings of the first Test on Wednesday, but they had to doff their hats to skipper Joe Root who became England’s top run-getter in international cricket. The 30-year-old surpassed Sir Alastair Cook during his innings of 64 as England’s batsman with most runs across all international cricket. Root now has 15,780 runs. He is playing the 290th international match of his career. (IANS)