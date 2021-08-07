Aaranyak gifts field gears to Rhino Protection Group with Bokakhat Police

GUWAHATI, August 7: Twenty-six personnel of Assam Police’s Rhino Protection Group posted in Bokakhat Police Station of Golaghat district were today gifted with field gears by premier biodiversity conservation and research organization, Aaranyak in collaboration with Assam Police.

The fear gears were handed over by Aaranyak’s Kaziranga Team comprising manager Arif Hussain, Sanjib Kumar Bezbaruah and Swapan Nath at Bokakhat Police Station in presence of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)Anta Hazarika and Officer-in-Charge, Pradip Kumar Bora.

Arif Hussain informed that DSWF-sponsored the field gears provided to the personnel of Assam Police Rhino Protection Group by Aaranyak’s Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) as well as Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD).

It may be mentioned that benevolence exhibited by the famed David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) towards conservation wildlife species on the planet is globally well acclaimed. The Foundation has been instrumental in complimenting conservation of wildlife in Northeast Indian particularly in Assam through Aaranyak.

The Rhino Protection Group’s personnel were today provided with shoes, raincoats and search lights to complement their relentless efforts to protect precious one-horned rhinos in the state especially in the famous rhino abode in Kaziranga National Park (KNP).