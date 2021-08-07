GI tags accorded to Manipuri handloom products

GUWAHATI, August 7: Three traditional handloom products of Manipur have bennaccorded Geographical Index (GI) tag.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has hailed the inspiring development for the state’s handloom sector and tweeted,” Greetings to all the weavers on this #NationalHandloomDay. With Shaphee Lanphee, Wangkhei Phee and Moirang Phee accorded the GI tag, the weaver community in Manipur has always been the front runner in promoting our unique identity across the world.”