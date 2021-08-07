M’laya-Assam agree to resolve differences in six areas first

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Assam and Meghalaya held a crucial round of Chief Ministerial-level talks on the over four-decades old boundary issue here on Friday and mutually agreed to move towards finding an amicable solution, starting from six of the 12 areas of differences between the two states.

Both states agreed that the six areas — Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km), “are less complicated” than the remaining six areas of differences, and hence an amicable solution could be worked out.

The six areas of differences fall under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts in Assam.

Three regional committees, each headed by a Cabinet minister, will be constituted by both states, and the panels will submit reports, after making joint visits to all the six areas and mutual consultations, in a month’s time.

Each panel will have five nominated members each, also comprising bureaucrats. The members will visit the disputed areas and interact with civil society, gaonburahs (village headmen) and panchayat members among others.

Meghalaya has already constituted three regional committees on border disputes for West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and Jaintia Hills.

This was the second round of CM-level interstate boundary talks between the two neighbouring states since the July 23 meeting in Shillong, during which both states had decided to move beyond “status quo” and find a pragmatic solution to the long-pending dispute within the ambit of a “give-and-take” policy.

Addressing media persons after the key meeting at the Assam Administrative Staff College here, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stated that the way forward to an amicable solution would be guided primarily by five factors – historical facts, ethnicity of people, administrative convenience, consideration of sentiments/willingness of people and contiguity of land.

“We are very happy that the meeting was very constructive, very positive…we have been very clear from both governments that we want to resolve the disputes between the two states as it has been very long and a lot of people have suffered. Therefore, there is a strong political will to find an amicable solution,” Sangma said, while thanking his Assam counterpart for inviting the Meghalaya delegation to Guwahati.

“Besides, we have agreed that whatever we do, it must be done in a respectful manner. A detailed presentation was made by the Assam government on the six areas of differences and our strategy would be to deal with the matters in a phase-wise manner. There are lesser complicated areas, some are more complicated and others very complicated,” Sangma said.

In the interest that the process is fast tracked, Sangma said both states would form regional committees which would submit reports after joint surveys/consultations within 30 days. “Both chief ministers will also be making visits to some areas as well,” he added.Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the two governments after threadbare discussions decided that it would be good to start from six areas, which are relatively less complicated.

“When we met in Shillong, we decided that all these 12 areas cannot be resolved at a time and hence we have decided to take a step-by-step approach. In the meantime, both states have given presentations during the meetings, flagging their perspectives on the issues,” Sarma said.

He further said that following the presentations, it was realised by both states that the problems might not be very complex.

“Both states will nominate the members of regional committee. After 30 days, the respective committees will give recommendations on what needs to be done. Since the panels are headed by Cabinet ministers, the differences will certainly be narrowed down…but if differences still exist between regional committees, then the matter will be taken up at either the chief ministerial level or at a higher level,” Sarma said.

“Once the six areas are resolved, gradually, we will meet again and move towards solving the issues of the six other areas of differences…In the meantime, as a goodwill move, both chief ministers will go to Langpih (Lampi in Assam) once, so that people know that we are keen to also solve the complicated areas of differences,” Sarma said.

Earlier, the Conrad Sangma-led team consisting of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Cabinet Ministers Sniawbhalang Dhar, Lahkmen Rymbui, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Hamletson Dohling, Brolding Nongsiej, Sanbor Shullai, Dasakhiatbha Lamare and Kyrmen Shylla, accompanied by Chief Secretary MS Rao, was felicitated at the venue prior to start of the meeting.

FOCUS AREAS

Tarabari (4.69 sq km)

Gizang (13.53 sq km)

Hahim (3.51 sq km)

Boklapara (1.57 sq km)

Pilangkata (2.29 sq km

Ratacherra (11.20 sq km)