Brazil defeat Spain 2-1 in football final to clinch gold

YOKOHAMA, Aug 7: From the World Cup to Olympics, Brazil’s men are champions again in Yokohama 19 years apart.

Malcom scored in the 108th minute in extra time to give Brazil a 2-1 win over Spain on Saturday to defend Olympic soccer gold on the scene of its last world title in 2002.

They got the exemptions from their clubs to come to Japan that Neymar could not secure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Even Malcolm was only a late addition to the squad after Brazil convinced Zenit St. Petersburg to release the 24-year-old forward as an injury replacement. Malcom, who came off the bench for extra time, held off Jesus Vallejo before racing forward and seeing his shot from a tight angle deflect off goalkeeper Unai Simon’s left boot and fly into the net.

The chance to take the lead in this final was squandered by Richarlison sending a penalty high over the crossbar in the 36th minute.

Brazil went into halftime in front thanks to Matheus Cunha scoring in stoppage time. Claudinho’s cross from the left flank was kept alive by Alves who hooked back into the area. As it dropped down, Cunha made the connection and struck low into the net.

The Spanish tied it in the 61st minute after a well-worked move down the right flank which ended in across from substitute Carlos Soler being volleyed in by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain hit the crossbar twice late in regulation time — from Oscar Gil and Bryan Gil. It was Brazil celebrating boisterously, creating its own atmosphere. The only fans allowed were members of the Olympic delegation with a crowd excluded because of the pandemic in the stadium about 45 minutes from Tokyo. (AP)