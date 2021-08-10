Resumption of final year classes hinges on COVID situation: Himanta

GUWAHATI, August 9: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the state government would think about resuming final year classes – Class X, higher secondary, degree and postgraduate – in schools and colleges by September 1 only if the COVID-19 situation improved further.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, Sarma said the government could contemplate re-opening of schools and colleges by September 1 on two conditions – if the COVID-19 cases dropped below 500 per day or if a minimum of 1.5 crore people in the state were vaccinated by then.

“If the conditions are met by September 1, then we will think about reopening schools and colleges for final year students,” the chief minister clarified.

Assam reported 929 COVID-19 positive cases against 1, 14, 152 tests conducted on Tuesday with the overall positivity percentage at 0.81

He further said that inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts would be resumed from August 16 next.

“We are planning to resume such movement between districts by adhering to the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles,” he said.

Sarma further said that curfew could be relaxed further and clamped from 7pm and that shops might be allowed to remain open till 6pm after August 15.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had on Monday issued a revised and consolidated directive, marginally reducing curfew time from Tuesday amid considerable improvement in the COVID-19 situation across the state.