11 more succumb to COVID-19

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll in the state to 1,185, while 411 fresh cases and 707 recoveries brought the active tally down to 4,427 and pushed the number of recoveries up to 64,157.

Eight fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills and one each from East Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills. Six of the deceased were unvaccinated.

216 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 66 in West Garo Hills, 38 in West Khasi Hills, 23 in Ri Bhoi, 22 in West Jaintia Hills, 13 in South West Khasi Hills, 12 in East Garo Hills, 10 in North Garo Hills, five in South West Garo Hills, four in South Garo Hills and two in East Jaintia Hills.

There were 203 recoveries in West Khasi Hills, 195 in East Khasi Hills, 97 in West Garo Hills, 89 in West Jaintia Hills, 30 in Ri Bhoi, 24 each in South West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, among other districts.