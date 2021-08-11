Ahead of Pak series, Simmons says Windies are underdogs

Kingston (Jamaica), Aug 10: Ahead of the two-Test series against Pakistan, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons acknowledged that the visitors have always been tough competitors and that the Test series against South Africa earlier this year – which the West Indies lost – will weigh heavily on the hosts.

The first Test against Pakistan will be played from August 12-16, while the second Test is scheduled from August 20-24 at Kingston.

Acknowledging that the hosts will be the underdogs in the series, Simmons said, “We’ve always had tough battles with any Pakistan team that comes to the Caribbean.”

Pakistan had won the Test series 2-1 the last time they had played in the Caribbean in 2017. (IANS)