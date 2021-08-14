Montfort reaches out to PwD children facing education loss due to Covid

TURA, August 14: Taking education to the doorsteps of marginalised families and children with disabilities (PwDs), Montfort Centre of Education School in Tura visited Gambegre village of West Garo Hills to provide food rations and education kids for children, this week.

“If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one” so said Montfort missionary brothers and special educators dealing with people and children with disabilities as they landed at Gambegre development block to provide dry ration provisions and hygiene kits to poor and marginalised people with a special focus on PWD families. Montfort supports as many as 600 families in West Garo Hills district alone.

Having witnessed the immense loss to children in education for the last two years due to the pandemic, the school also distributed education tablets for the children with disabilities in order for them to continue their education so that they can attend their online classes. As many as 100 children with disabilities are expected to benefit from the smart phones provided to them for their online classes.

“Around 2000 families will be benefitting from this humanitarian gesture shown by the Institute of Brothers of St. Gabriel, Montfort Brothers of North East Province supported by CBM. Besides west Garo Hills, 500 each families will be supported in Guwahati Rural district and in villages around Agartala, Tripura. This was made possible only with the collaboration of Montfort Brothers of North East Province with support from CBM,” informed Bro. K J Jose, Director of Montfort Centre in Tura.

The Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, inaugurated the distribution programme on Friday alongside Sherwood School Headmaster Tyrone D. Brass in the premises of Montfort Centre for Education.

“It was a pleasing moment to see so many smiling faces at the end of the programme, especially Children with Disabilities,” an elated Brother Jose narrated.