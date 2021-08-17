I’m enjoying myself, my game and challenges: Mooen Ali

London, Aug 16: England all-rounder Moeen Ali is relishing every bit of his Test return in the ongoing second match of the series against India at Lord’s here, saying at this stage of his career he just wants to take it easy and enjoy the game.

Drafted into the side after the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, the 34-year-old is featuring only in what is his second Test match in two years.

Dropped from the Test side after the Ashes opener in 2019, Moeen last played a five-day game six months ago against India in Chennai.

“I’m happy with myself, I’m happy with the way I’m playing… I’m not taking it too seriously anymore; I’m going to enjoy it,” Moeen said after taking 2/52 on the penultimate day of the second Test on Sunday to leave the match wide open.

“I know there will be bad days, plenty of bad days in a series and I know there will be good days.

“I just wanted to be part of this series and do well, take wickets and a few runs, hopefully get some more runs. I feel all right with the bat so I’m just enjoying my cricket. It’s more about enjoying myself and trying to enjoy the challenge as much as I could,” he said.

“That was my aim really, it wasn’t the runs or the wickets so much, although they help,” added Moeen, who contributed a crucial 27 with the bat runs in the first innings.

In his last Test appearance in Chennai, Moeen dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli in both the innings to be England’s highest wicket-taker (8) and was also their highest run-scorer (43) in a 317-run defeat.

“That is probably something I moved away from, going back a couple of years, but I’ve been doing all right. Even when I played the Test out in India, I did okay and I know that I had one bad game against Australia in 2019 but before that, I was doing well as well, so I’m all good with everything,” Moeen said. (PTI)