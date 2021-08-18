MDC, association clarify on road damage blame

TURA, August 18: GHADC MDC from Zikzak Akthar Ali has clarified on the allegations made by residents earlier that the damage to NH-51 which runs from Mahendraganj to Dalu has been caused due to the plying of over loaded boulder trucks by the Mahendraganj Exporters’ Association.

Issuing a statement in this regard on Wednesday, Ali termed the allegations as false and politically motivated adding that the plying of the trucks on the road is within the jurisdiction of the police department. With regard to the alleged illegal collection, Ali said that there is no collection either by the association Secretary or by any of its members.

Meanwhile, a similar clarification in this regard was also issued by the Mahendraganj Exporters’ Association on the same day.