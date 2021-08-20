Himanta govt’s 100-day performance evokes mixed views from citizens

GUWAHATI, August 20: Mixed reactions evoked from apolitical sections across the state in regard to the performance of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government which completed 100 days in office on Friday.

Many feel that the BJP-led state government has made itself “uniquely visible” in regard to its style of functioning, with unprecedented weekly Cabinet meetings, creation of “guardian ministers to oversee all districts”, intense campaign against drugs and cattle smuggling, initiatives to address unemployment, passing of new legislations, et al.

“The state government has done more than what the previous dispensations had done in an entire year or so. Home and health departments have excelled the most. Campaigns against crimes such as drugs and cattle smuggling, initiatives taken to resolve boundary issues with neighbouring states, apart from proactive steps (oxygen availability, oxygen-linked ICU bed enhancement, etc) taken to tackle the second wave of pandemic, deserve praise,” Atul Barman, secretary of Sachetan Nagarik Mancha, Axam, told The Shillong Times on Friday.

Barman however felt that there is an urgent need to open inter-district public transport with adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

“People across districts are being adversely affected due to the inter-district travel restriction,” he said.

Dibrugarh-based political analyst Suresh Varma on the other hand lauded the government for “rejuvenating the bureaucracy”, setting the trend of a 24×7 work culture, and introduction of administrative reforms.

“A roadmap has been created for long-term dividends. However, the government has to come up with a special package to revive the pandemic-hit economy of state. Micro, small and medium enterprises have been affected with many becoming non-performing assets. The worst-hit sections such as transporters, cab-drivers, et al, who have not been able to pay their EMIs (equated monthly installments), have to be bailed out in the interim with immediate measures,” Varma told this correspondent.

Commercial vehicle operators have over the past week or so been crying foul over the suspension of public transport across districts for about three months now.

“Making ends meet has been difficult. Our vehicles, worth lakhs of rupees, have been lying idle and left to rust,” said one of them even as he thanked the government’s announcement of the one-time assistance to drivers and handymen.

Citizens also allege that the government has not addressed the problem of price rise of essentials such as edible oil, fuel, LPG, etc. in the manner it sould have to give succour to the common man during the second wave of COVID.

“Premium petrol prices have breached the Rs 100 mark a litre while LPG cylinder rates are pushing the Rs 1000 mark. Needless to say that inflation has compounded the woes of people amid the pandemic. Barring government employees, the rest are being left to fend for themselves,” a city-based private sector professional rued.

