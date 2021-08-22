I am yet to feel famous and successful: Rinku Rajguru

Mumbai, Aug 21 : At the age of 14 when Rinku Rajguru made her debut in a Marathi film, she did not know its end result. She did not know that her debut film “Sairat” would become a successful film of her time with a huge box-office collection and multiple awards.

She did not know that within six years, she will be working with iconic stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Amol Palekar or Lara Dutta and that two of her anthologies will be releasing on two prominent OTT platforms. Rinku says she is yet to feel famous and successful because she never counts on end result but looks for a new project, new story and new learning every day.

“I come from a middle-class family and both my parents are school teachers. In fact, in our family, there is none connected to the business of cinema,” said Rinku while talking to IANS.

She added: “As I have a very academic environment at home, reading newspapers, being aware of what is happening in society, (and) talking about current affairs with parents is very natural in our household because we have two teachers at home.”

The actress shared that she is not “treated like a star” at home.

“On one hand, my parents are very supportive of me becoming an actress but there is a sense of discipline in place all the time at home. Perhaps that is why I am living a normal, very regular lifestyle and very happy with whatever I have got,” Rinku said.

She added: “Having said that, no, I am not treated like a star at home. So I am yet to feel like a successful and famous person”.

“Sairat” released in 2016 and became an instant hit. It was later remade in Hindi titled “Dhadak” starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

The 20-year-old actress has shared screen space with Bollywood actress Lara Dutta in “Hundred”. She was all set to make her Bollywood debut with “Jhund” starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan however the film got pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid.

She will be seen appearing in the anthology titled ‘Unpaused’ released on Amazon Prime Video. Her latest release “200 Halla Ho” is receiving a lot of love for her performance as well as for the overall film.

Asked about how her parents reacted to such an achievement Rinku said: “They are happy for sure but they are also grounding me all the time. My home is a happy and open environment. I share the story I am becoming a part of, so they know who I am working with.”

“Yes, I see the pride in their eyes but they always remind me, ‘this is just the beginning and I am just one of the fortunate girl’. So I know, to become an achiever, I really have to continue my hard work,” she added.

Rinku will next be seen in the upcoming anthology “Ankahi Kahaniya” releasing on Netflix on September 17.(IANS)