Sri Guru Granth Sahib, 46 Indian passport holders to arrive India today

NEW DELHI, August 23 : Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib and 46 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs with Indian passport holders are expected to arrive India on Monday amid growing tension in Afghanistan.

The source has confirmed that the stranded Indian nationals and 46 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs, with 3 Sri Guru Granth Sahib, are currently inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport at Kabul and will reach India by Monday night. They are being escorted to the Indian Air Force aircraft.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee and SAD leader Manjinder S. Sirsa said, “3 Sri Guru Granth Sahib and 46 Indian passport holders will arrive in India today. We thank GoI & PM Modi for helping Hindus-Sikhs in Afghanistan. We’re in touch with minorities in Kabul who wish to be evacuated.”

In a seperate development, one more private plane carrying Indian nationals landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday morning. However, out of a total of 30 persons who have been evacuated from Kabul via Qatar, two have tested positive for Covid-19. “Two persons out of 146 people who have returned to India from Afghanistan today have tested positive for Covid-19”, said Rajinder Kumar, Nodal Officer (Delhi govt) for Covid testing of Afghanistan returnees.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. Prime Minister Modi has asked the foreign ministry to brief floor leaders of political parties on developments in Afghanistan.

India is evacuating stranded Indian Citizens from Afghanistan and has been allowed two flights per day from Kabul.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar tweeted, “In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be intimating further details.”

India on Sunday evacuated 168 passengers including 107 Indian nationals through Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft which landed at the Hindan IAF base in Ghaziabad.

IANS