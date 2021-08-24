Assam cops recover drugs worth over Rs 197 crore in 100 days

GUWAHATI, August 24: The gravity of the problem of illegal trade in contraband drugs and abuse of the same in the region is well reflected in the recovery of contraband drugs worth about Rs 197.85 crore by Assam Police during the last 100 days since the force launched its operation ‘drugs-free Assam’ in May this year at the instruction of the newly-elected Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswas Sarma.

The Director General of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed that during the last 100 days Assam police seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 197.85 crore and registered 1141 cases and arrested 1964 cases so far.

The recovered drugs included heroin, ganja, opium, cough syrups, tablets, morphin, poppy straw, crystal meth and cocaine in different quantities. The state is also a major transit route of drugs coming in from the infamous ‘golden triangle’ through Myanmar border to the mainland India.