PATIENCE CONTINUES TO WEAR THIN

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Peeved at their unheard demand for the suspension of top police officials who had led the operation that resulted in the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13, a conglomeration of 11 organisations from Mawlai, ‘Ka Sur U Nong Mawlai’ (the Voice of Mawlai people), has decided to intensify their agitation to further mount pressure on the state government for realisation of their demand.

The groups have announced of holding more agitational programmes, which will begin with a signature campaign-cum-candlelight vigil on Friday.

On Wednesday, the agitated groups organised a public rally during which effigies of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, DGP R Chandranathan, East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and SP (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya were torched.

Giving vent to their discontent, the groups also shouted slogans such as ‘Justice for Thangkhiew’, ‘MDA Government Down Down’, et al.

Speaking at the rally, HYC Mawlai circle president, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, said the government should not only suspend Dhanoa and Bamaniya but also the DGP.

Smelling the rat, Kharlyngdoh also said that the government’s attempt to protect the top cops raises doubts on the motive of the chief minister and home minister.

“We have a strong suspicion that the police officials acted on the orders of the people who are leading the government,” he said.

The HYC leader added that he was taken aback when the officer-in-charge of Mawlai police station informed that the two senior police officials were booked only under Section 304 of the IPC (causing death by negligence).

“This is unacceptable since the two police officials are responsible for the alleged fake encounter of Thangkhiew. We demand that the two police officials be booked under various sections of IPC dealing with murder,” he said.

Kharlyngdoh, harking back to the past, also asked the chief minister to practise what he preaches. “If our demand is illegal, then why did the chief minister, as MP of Tura, demanded the suspension of the North Garo Hills SP after some businessmen were killed in Resubelpara in 2017? I think the chief minister should practise what he preaches by immediately suspending the three top officials,” he said.

Kharlyngdoh also referred to the home minister’s unaccepted resignation and labelled it as drama. “You cannot fool people by claiming that you are not aware about the raid, carried out by the police, which led to the death of Thangkhiew,” Kharlyngdoh said.

Meanwhile, Mawlai Phudmuri Rangbah Shnong, Sylvester Kurbah, has termed the Rangbah Shnong as a ‘dalal’ of the state government.

“I have heard people accusing the Rangbah Shnong of the various localities of Mawlai as agents of the government. But now I can say that they are the dalal since they have to go and report to the chief minister every three days,” Kurbah said.

He said that all Rangbah Shnong were part of the even-day deadline for the suspension of the top police officials.

“I request all the Rangbah Shnong to join hands with the various organisations since this is a genuine demand to ensure the safety and security of people. We are seeing a dangerous trend since the police, who are supposed to be the protectors the law, are now breaking the law by forcefully taking away the life of Thangkhiew,” Kurbah said.

Kurbah said that Rymbui should not only step down not only as the home minister but also as an MLA. “How can the minister claim that he was unaware of the Friday, August 13, incident,” he questioned.

Heed people, suspend police officials: Mukul

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday said the state government should heed the public demand to suspend the police officials responsible for the raid that led to the death of ex-HNLC general secretary Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

“The state government must examine this demand and do what is necessary in conformity with the law of the land,” he said as people vented their anger on the streets on Wednesday.

“Although we have sought an independent judicial inquiry, we would like the people’s demand to be heard,” Dr Sangma said.

The United Democratic Party, a constituent of the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has advised the state government to continue to engage with the civil society groups, especially the Dorbar from Mawlai for peace to prevail.

The tension in the Mawlai area had a domino effect in the rest of the state capital. Guwahati-bound vehicles were seen lined up at the Rilbong point as messages circulated on social media platforms advised people to avoid passing through the Mawlai area.