Seek Sachin’s help to overcome poor run: Gavaskar to Kohli

SPORTS
By Agencies

Leeds, Aug 25: India skipper Virat Kohli should seek guidance from Sachin Tendulkar and draw inspiration from the maestro’s performance against Australia in the Sydney Test in 2004 to return to form, said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.
“He should give a quick call to SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) and ask what should I do?,” said Gavaskar on air on Wednesday.
“(He should) Do what Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that I am not going to play the cover drive,” added Gavaskar. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.