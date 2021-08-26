States to get over 2 cr addl COVID vax doses this month

New Delhi, Aug 25: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday informed that all states will be provided with over 2 crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in August.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister said that the Central government has requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on September 5.

“Besides the scheme of providing vaccines to every state this month, over 2 crore additional doses of vaccine are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on 5th September,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 59-crore landmark yesterday after the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

As many as 61,90,930 vaccine doses have been administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

Over 58.07 crore COVID doses provided

More than 58.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

“More than 58.07 crore (58,07,64,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, 51,48,970 doses are in the pipeline,” informed an official release by the ministry.

The health ministry also informed that more than 3.62 crore (3,62,24,601) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with Kerala contributing to a majority of 24,296 fresh infections.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 648 new fatalities pushed the cumulative toll to 4,35,758. The total caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases. Active cases now account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases and is currently at 0.99 per cent.

Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate has gone up to 97.67 per cent. (ANI)