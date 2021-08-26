Western Rly commissions Russian face recognition technology

CHENNAI, August 26 : The Western Railway, one of the busiest railway networks in India, has commissioned 470 cameras featuring real-time face recognition technology developed by Russian company NtechLab.

According to the company, the video analytics has been installed at 30 railway stations across Gujarat and Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

“The camera system will be used on the busiest section of the network and ensure simultaneous recognition of up to 50 people in a single frame. It was a complex challenge but we were able to address it efficiently and on schedule,” Andrey Telenkov, CEO, NtechLab said in a statement.

The video analytics system will be “used to shape strategy”, for instance, by counting passenger traffic at any given time on the network.

It will also be used to identify criminals and in searching for missing persons by comparing the images captured by the cameras with a database of wanted individuals.

“If there is a match, it notifies law enforcement immediately. The entire process, from the appearance of the person in front of a camera to law enforcement receiving a signal, takes less than three seconds,” said the CEO.

According to NtechLab, the project was completed jointly with Technosys Security Systems.

At the same time NtechLab was certified by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), a technical adviser and consultant to the Indian Railways, as an official provider of high quality.

“Before the year’s end, we plan to complete at least three more video analytics projects in India in the fields of retail, education and entertainment,” said Liana Meliksetyan, Chief Commercial Officer, NtechLab.