‘Cong has to reorganise itself to return in 2023’

SHILLONG, Aug 26: Newly-appointed Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and Lok Sabha member, Vincent H. Pala on Thursday admitted that the State Congress has to reorganise, discipline and strengthen itself and work together to stand any chance of making a comeback in the Assembly elections in 2023.

“I am not saying that we are sure to come back. I am saying that we have to reorganise ourselves and work together. In the coming Assembly election, the present government may be weak but we may be weaker than them until and unless we organise ourselves,” said Pala.

He said it was necessary for the State Congress to reach out to the people and tell them not just about the weaknesses of the current government but also what the Congress plans to do to resolve the issues plaguing the state. “The public knows the problem with the present government and we have to give them hope and inspire them, especially the youth,” he said.

Stating that his first priority as MPCC chief would be to ensure that the party works together as a team Pala said, “The Congress is already present in the nooks and corners of the state and my job is only to see that we work together. I am sure the people are already with the Congress.”

Talking about the issues of the state he would attempt to tackle, the three-time MP said, “I want to address the law-and-order situation which is in a big problem that needs collective efforts.”

“Unemployment is also a big issue in our state and we have to work out how to tackle that,” he stated.

Laying emphasis on the importance of education and tourism, Pala said that people are employed through tourism and the same goes for education as most of the students from the Northeastern states come and study in the state. “Until and unless law and order improves, education and tourism will not flourish at all,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior party leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh extended an invitation to Congress deserters to return to the party. Asserting that Congress will not single out individuals as they are a democratic party, Lyngdoh said, “There is a procedure for applying for party ticket but our former colleagues are always welcome to come back. We shall never say no to them.”

Admitting that horse trading is a common phenomenon in politics and not something unique to the Congress party or the state of Meghalaya, she said, “Poaching of MLAs happen everywhere and more so in this era as money plays a very important role.”

Reminding that the Congress had won 21 seats in the last Assembly elections which according to her is a sizeable number in a House of 60, she said, “The Congress will welcome leaders who will provide good governance to the people. Their background and their identity are irrelevant.”

Shifting gears towards the prevailing situation in the state, Lyngdoh said, “The law-and-order breakdown in the state is of a different kind and we are in no position to comment on it because we are not privy to all the information.”

“We are refraining from commenting and simply saying that the law of the land will prevail for every citizen irrespective of favouritism or omissions and commissions,” she said.

She also pointed out that the border issue is growing into a complex issue and the government of the day should put its foot down and fight for the rights of the people.

Informing that the new MPCC president (Pala) is on his way to Shillong, she said, “We will sit for a preliminary discussion where we will plan our strategy.”

“Our first strategy is to retain the two Assembly seats bypolls for which are yet to be announced,” she added.