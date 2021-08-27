RCB replace 4 players; KKR bring in pacer Southee

New Delhi, Aug 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday announced replacements in their respective squads ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021 in the UAE on September 19.

Royal Challengers have brought in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa, according to the media release by the IPL. In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of seven wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I.

Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson, and Tim David for New Zealand’s Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England’s Jofra Archer. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Royals’ squad, the statement read.

Punjab Kings have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith.

Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. Punjab have also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson.

Knight Riders have brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia’s Pat Cummins, it added. (IANS)