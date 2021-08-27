State escapes yet another load-shedding

SHILLONG, Aug 26: Citizens of the state have been spared yet another bout of load-shedding after the MeECL managed to clear a portion of the outstanding dues of Rs 31.67 crore to Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL).

The CTU had recently issued a notice to MeECL announcing regulation of 50 MW of power from August 31 for failing to clear its dues.

A Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited official on Thursday confirmed that a portion of the dues has been paid and there will be no regulation of power from August 31.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma also asserted that no matter how much dues have accumulated, the state government is clearing the amount in phases.

Admitting that outstanding dues put a huge strain on the financial resources of the state, the CM said the government remains committed to providing stable power in the state.