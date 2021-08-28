3 Indians in finals of Asian junior boxing in Dubai

New Delhi, Aug 27: Three Indian boxers stormed into the finals of the Asian Junior Championships in Dubai with dominating victories in their last-four stage bouts.

Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg) and Vishu Rathee (48kg) were the ones to make the final, on Thursday.

Tanu defeated Nepal’s Swostika 5-0, while Nikita got the better of Uzbekistan’s Mukhusa Tokhirova by a similar margin.

Rathee, on the other hand, took less than two minutes to wind up the proceedings, outclassing Mongolia’s Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen in her semifinal bout.

However, Ashis (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) ended with bronze medals. Ashis lost to Uzbekistan’s Norkosmov Mironshokh 1-4. Anshul was beaten 0-5 by another Uzbek in Dalerjon Bozorov.

On Wednesday, six Indian boxers advanced to the finals the Asian Youth Championships. (PTI)