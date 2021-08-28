HSPDP for govt resolution

SHILLONG, Aug 27: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Friday proposed a government resolution for amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“The HSPDP has resolved to suggest the state government to send a resolution to Government of India to amend Para 12 A(b) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution by replacing the word President with Governor,” HSPDP chief, KP Pangniang said.

The party discussed the issue at length with Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday and submitted a memorandum demanding the same.

The Central Executive Committee of the HSPDP, which is a constituent of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, discussed the issue earlier and took a decision on the government resolution.

Pangniang said the party suggested amendment to the “important paragraph which protects and preserves the unique identity, land tenure system and cultural and demographic structure of the state.”

He said till date under paragraph 12 (b), the Governor of Assam has the power to notify and direct that any Act of Parliament shall not apply to an autonomous district or an autonomous region in the state of Assam, or shall apply to such region, district or any part of the state subject to such exceptions or modifications as he may specify in the notification and any such direction may be given so as to have retrospective effect.

“We have noted that there are several Central Acts and Rules which affect the unique identity, cultural, land tenure and demographic structure of the state,” the HSPDP chief said.

Recalling that the state Assembly had passed a resolution urging the President of India to exempt applicability of the Conservation of Forest Act, 1980 and the MMDR Act, 1957, he said, “It is very unfortunate to state that the same has been turned down by the President of India.”

Many more legislations, which may be enacted by the Parliament in future and may not be feasible for Meghalaya, may, therefore, be protected by amending para 12 A(b) of the Sixth Schedule, Pangniang said, requesting the CM to consider the proposal.

“I endorse and embrace all the important suggestions and proposals made by the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs),” he added.

UDP endorses decisions of ADCs

United Democratic Party (UDP) president, Metbah Lyngdoh wrote to the CM on Friday to put forward the party’s suggestions to the Constitution (One Hundred Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The letter states that the UDP, at a meeting held on Tuesday, deliberated on the issues and concerns put forth by the ADCs and the suggestions they made to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said the party endorses the decision of the ADCs to continue with the age-old customary laws and practices in matters of governance and administration of the tribal people of the state and sought exemption from establishment of village councils and municipal councils.

Mawthoh said the UDP backs the demand of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council for the expansion of seats from 30 to 37 and replacing the word President with Governor in paragraph 12 A(b) of the Constitution.

He said the party president is hopeful that the stand of the state government will commensurate with that of the ADCs and yield positive results.