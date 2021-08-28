Mawlai people to seek support of 35 MLAs

SHILLONG, Aug 27: The conglomeration of 11 organisations from Mawlai under the banner of ‘Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai’ (the voice of Mawlai people) has resolved to write to all the 35 legislators from Khasi-Jaintia Hills region to support the demand for suspension of DGP R. Chandranathan, East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and SP (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya in connection with the alleged “fake encounter” of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew at his residence on August 13.

“All the 35 MLAs should resign if they wish to remain silent on our demand for suspension of the three police officials. We will be writing to them next week,” HYC Mawlai Circle president, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said after a public rally at Mawlai Mawdatbaki on Friday.

Thangkhiew also indicated that they are planning to hold a rally to “surrender” traditional Khasi knives before the state government to send a message across to the government that it cannot kill an innocent person just because they possess a knife.

“We strongly condemn the claim of the police that they had to fire at the former HNLC leader just because he attacked them with a knife. This theory is unacceptable. How can fully armed and well-trained policemen shoot a person in his sleep,” Kharlyngdoh questioned.

He also slammed Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma for shielding the top cops involved in the alleged “fake encounter”. “We strongly suspect that there must be some hidden agenda behind the CM’s inaction on our demands. We want to make it very clear that we are not going to remain silent if the government continues to ignore our demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thangkhiew’s younger brother, Granary Starfield, said that the family endorses the stand of the ‘Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai’ and would continue to do so until they get justice.

“There was an attempt by some people with vested interest to persuade us that we should not support the demand for suspension of the top police officials. But I realised that they were doing that for their own political benefit,” Granary revealed.

Asserting that the family was of the view that peace and harmony should not be disturbed, he said that peace there cannot be peace unless people responsible for his brother’s death are put on trial.

“We will not rest until the government ensures that there is a free and fair inquiry,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the family members participated in a signature campaign organised by the conglomeration at Mawlai. Granary was among the first group of people to put his signature on the flex.

The signature campaign was followed by a peaceful procession from Mawlai Petrol Pump to Mawlai Stand Bus where the candlelight vigil was held.

Hundreds of residents from various localities of Mawlai took part in the candlelight vigil.

Nongrum slams CM for ignoring demand

Meanwhile, KHNAM legislator, Adelbert Nongrum has slammed Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for not consulting the MDA partners on the growing demand for suspension of the two police officials over the killing of the former HNLC leader.

“I would like to ask the CM whether the views of the coalition partners on such a sensitive issue are important or not. How can he reject the demand of the majority of Mawlai residents?” Nongrum questioned in a statement on Friday.

Allegations are being made that the judicial inquiry into Thangkhiew’s killing is “manipulative”, Nongrum said, while accusing the CM of brazenly ignoring the demand for suspension of the police officials.

“From the beginning, people had demanded that the Home Minister should step down and the two police officials and the DGP should be suspended,” the KHNAM legislator pointed out.

He stated that reluctance on the part of the CM to suspend the top officials has led to the suspicion that the government has a hand in the killing of Thangkhiew.

“The NPP-led MDA Government should be held responsible if there is any deterioration in law and order,” Nongrum asserted.