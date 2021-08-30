Fast-track talks with HNLC: BJP

SHILLONG, Aug 29: The state Bharatiya Janata Party has requested the Centre to hasten the peace process with the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council.

“The BJP Meghalaya and the MDA have requested the central government to expedite the peace process with HNLC and help restore complete peace and tranquillity in Shillong,” BJP leader and Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai said Sunday.

Shullai had met the Union Joint Secretary of Home Affairs, Piyush Goyal and handed over a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah updating him on the current situation of Meghalaya.

The letter briefs about the strategic appeal made to the banned militant outfit by the Centre to give up arms and come to the mainstream to initiate the peace process.

Reminding of the group’s desire in the past for a meaningful dialogue with the Centre, Shullai wrote: “The same has been initiated by the MDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma. However, due to some pre-conditions laid down by the HNLC, the talks have not materialised.” Stating that the NDA government at the Centre has repeatedly assured the people of the Northeast of a better future, he said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs can play a decisive role in engaging with the HNLC in a meaningful dialogue under the purview of the constitutional parameters so as to join the mainstream society and be a part of the global and national development process.”

Senior BJP leader and former Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek has also been advocating parleys to be held between the HNLC and the government.