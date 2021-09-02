India logs 41,965 new COVID cases

New Delhi, Sep 1: With 41,965 people testing positive for COVID-19, India’s total tally of cases rose to 3,28,10,845, while active cases have increased to 3,78,181, according to Health ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,39,020 with 460 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has increased to 3,78,181 and comprise 1.15 per cent of the total infections.

It said that active cases increased by 7,541 in a span of 24 hours. (PTI)