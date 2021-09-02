Lawmakers ready to move MDA govt

SHILLONG, Sep 1: Cabinet ministers and MLAs supporting the NPP-led MDA coalition have decided to push the government for suspension of three senior police officials including the Director General of Police for the alleged involvement in the encounter killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew last month.

The conglomerate of 11 organisations from Mawlai “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” had submitted letters to as many as 15 cabinet ministers and MLAs on Tuesday soliciting their support on their demand for suspension of the three police officials to ensure a free and fair probe into the alleged killing.

When contacted, PDF President and Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh said that members of the conglomerate had met him and sought his support.

“I will be raising this matter with the government by referring to the letter which was handed over to me,” Lyngdoh said.

Echoing similar views, PHE Minister, Renikton L. Tongkhar said, “It is my duty to raise the matter pertaining to suspension of the top police officials since there was a request from the organisations from Mawlai area.” Tongkhar refused to comment further on the issue.

Adviser to the Chief Minister and BJP MLA, AL Hek said that he would write to the Chief Minister on Thursday mentioning the letter and the demand of the Mawlai groups.

North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum expressed disappointment over the state government’s delay in taking action against the top police officials. “We want a free and fair probe into the death of the former HNLC leader.

This can only happen if the top police officials are suspended,” Nongrum said.

According to him, there cannot be an impartial probe if the people in question are not suspended.

“It looks like the government is determined to ensure that the law-and-order situation deteriorates. The government needs to take the right decision to calm things,” he added.

The KHNAM MLA pointed out that people were confused as they did not know who to believe since Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had stated that he was not aware of what happened in Thangkhiew’s residence while the CM had said that police had gone to arrest him.

“We would like to know who issued the order to kill Thangkhiew in front of his children. People who are responsible for this should be brought to book. This is possible only if there is an impartial probe,” Nongrum added.