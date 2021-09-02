Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with 64MP quad-camera launched in India

New Delhi, Sep 1 : Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India under its A-series. The smartphone comes with an Infinity-O display, 64MP quad camera with OIS, water and dust-resistant IP67 rating.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 37,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is offered in awesome black, white and violet colour options.

“Continuing the philosophy of Galaxy A Series of making innovations accessible to all, we are delighted to launch the Galaxy A52s 5G in India. With Samsung 5G guarantee of 12 bands’ support and three years of OS upgrades, consumers can be assured that they will be among the first to experience the benefits of 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone also has microSD card support which allows extra storage expansion up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, the device houses a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. In addition, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The phone runs Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top. The smartphone offers connectivity features like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port.(IANS)