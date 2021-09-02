Vaccination and Christianity

By Wanjop Warbah

As the world, India and our state Meghalaya tries to bring life back to normalcy there is no denying that the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in our lives have been thrown into both; the chaos of change and the quiet of quarantine. Two years ago we never knew we would experience this and it has been a truly testing time for each one of us particularly those who have lost their loved and dear ones. So, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause deaths and disrupt billions of lives globally, people may turn to religious groups, family, friends, co-workers or other social networks for support. A few research survey conducted by different groups reveal that the outbreak has bolstered their religious faith and the faith of their compatriots. There are sections of people who say that their own faith has become stronger as a result of the pandemic. The majority say that the pandemic has not affected their faith but none has said that the pandemic has weakened their faith or their beliefs. Religion is just one of many aspects of life that have been touched by the pandemic. Family relationships, too, have been affected by lockdowns, economic turmoil and the consequences of falling ill. Many, that were hit hard by initial waves of infections and deaths say their family relationships have strengthened.

Perceptions about the pandemic’s influence on faith are tied to people’s own levels of observance. It is true that for those who are more religious are more likely than their less religious compatriots to say COVID-19 has strengthened their faith and that of others in their community or elsewhere. As a Christian I find that C.S. Lewis provides us some insights into how we might approach this unique situation. As a teenager, C.S. Lewis served as a British infantry officer in the trenches of World War I. He experienced first-hand the grim realities of that world crisis and returned home as a wounded veteran who would live with shrapnel lodged in his body the rest of his life. However, the emotional, psychological and spiritual wounds were to have an even greater impact on his life. When World War II commenced, Lewis was once again jolted into facing the realities of a world crisis that brought suffering and death to the world. However, by this time he had reflected on these realities and was able to eloquently help others think about how to face death and crisis in a manner that was honest, yet hopeful. In one of his sermons at the onset of the war, and one could easily substitute the word, “pandemic” or “coronavirus” in place of the word “war.”, Lewis states:

Yet war [the coronavirus] does do something to death. It forces us to remember it. The only reason why the cancer at sixty or the paralysis at seventy-five do not bother us is that we forget them. War [the pandemic] makes death real to us, and that would have been regarded as one of its blessings by most of the great Christians of the past. They thought it good for us to be always aware of our mortality. I am inclined to think they were right. So during these times it may be helpful to remember the words of Jesus Christ in John 14:27, Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. (NIV).

As Christians, ever since the spread of the corona virus we all have prayed for healing from this dreaded virus, and now that healing has come in the form of the vaccine the question arises as to how many of us who have prayed for a cure, prayed for a medicine and prayed for God’s deliverance have taken the vaccine? In Philippians 2:5-7, God commands us, “In your relationships with another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus” by “taking the very nature of a servant” and “not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” Until we consider what the effect of our vaccination decisions have on others, we have not addressed the question from a fully Christian perspective. “It is necessary for others in our society that we Christians take the vaccine. Given our numbers in the State and in many parts of the world, what Christians decide will determine whether the world achieves herd immunity and whether the vaccine succeeds in bringing the pandemic to an end. If Christians say no to the shots and continue to insist that it’s their right to do so, then this will allow the virus to still circulate and replicate in the world. Moreover, taking the shots will in no way hamper our relations with God.

It is true that you can avoid the minimal risks by skipping the vaccine, but you cannot avoid the fact that doing so exposes you (and others around you) to the much greater risk of you contracting the COVID virus and spreading it to others. Some may say that the vaccine is a mark of the beast, but to me the Covid-19 vaccines are “definitely not the mark of the beast.” On the contrary they have the potential to “give us hope, to give an indication that there is an end to suffering and death.” Sadly, this view isn’t always accepted among the church and the world. Many Christians today still don’t accept the findings of modern science, and that affects everything from caring for God’s creation to getting vaccinated. Many are also departing or rejecting the faith over the perceived science and faith conflict.

My view is that all Christians should praise and thank God for the awe-inspiring power of our bodily immune system. Yet we can also thank God for insights of doctors and researchers who have developed vaccines to strengthen our immune system, preventing countless early deaths and needless suffering. As we roll up our sleeves for a vaccine, we can be confident we are making an ethical and wise decision for the health of ourselves and our communities.

(Email: [email protected])