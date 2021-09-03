Iyer feeling ‘on top of the world’

Dubai, Sep 2: Coming back from a five-month injury hiatus, Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer is leaving no stone unturned at nets and the star batsman said he is feeling “on top of the world” after rejoining the side in UAE.

Having missed out on the first half of the IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury, Iyer is all set to feature in the remainder of the season, which is scheduled to begin from September 19 here.

He trained with the Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Pravin Amre for one week before the Delhi Capitals team arrived here on August 21.

“I am feeling on top of the world, to be honest. This was the thing I was eagerly waiting for. It’s never a bad feeling to be among the team. I came six days prior to the start of the practice sessions for the team, and I had two good games against the UAE team, so I just want to continue with the same momentum,” Iyer said in a statement.

The Mumbai-born player, who underwent surgery during the first half of the IPL 2021, spoke about his disappointment of being away from the game, “The feeling was very difficult to sit out and see my teammates play.”

“I was sitting in front of the TV, watching each and every game and feeling as if I am on the ground and trying to replicate the scenario at my place. But, it’s in the past now, I have to forget about it and continue with the same flow the team has maintained throughout,” he added.

The 26-year-old batsman also took to social media and shared a picture wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey.

Expressing his excitement about receiving the Delhi jersey for the first time this season, Iyer said, “It was like Santa Clause had come to my room, and that’s how I reacted, to be honest.”

“It’s always good to wear the Delhi Capitals jersey. I have been wearing it for six years now, every year they come up with new ideas, a new taste, and I am just trying to get used to it, and embracing it,” he added.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22. (IANS)