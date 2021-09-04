BTS inducted into 2022 Guinness Hall of Fame

South Korean pop band BTS are officially members of the Guinness World Records ‘Hall of Fame’ after breaking 23 records in 2021.

Guinness World Records announced this in a statement on Friday.

“The Boys are in the book. After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame,” it said.

Their list of accomplishments is truly impressive.

Among the records celebrated by Guinness are: most streamed group on Spotify (16.3 billion), most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours (Butter, 11.04 million), most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (for Butter, 3.9 million, which replaced their previous record for Dynamite), most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s digital song sales chart (Dynamite, 18 weeks), most streamed track on Spotify in first 24 hours (Butter), most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (Butter, 108,200,000 times), most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000), most followed music group on Instagram, and most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a music group, according to Billboard.com. (IANS)