Hek tells CM to heed voice of Mawlai

SHILLONG, Sep 03: In his new avatar as Adviser to the Chief Minister, former Health Minister AL Hek has written to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to heed the feelings of people as there appears to be a strong resentment and dissatisfaction in the minds of the public at large following the pre-dawn raid at the residence of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew who succumbed to police firing.

Stating that “the people are slowly losing faith in the administration of law and justice,” Hek said the Government cannot be content with the announcement of a judicial enquiry,” adding that it is apt at this point for the Government to come up to come up with proactive ideas and ideologies to win back the confidence of people by engaging the agitating groups. Hek said it is important that people are assured that no one is above the law and that the Government will not spare the guilty so as to ensure justice to the family members and people at large that they are not deprived of their constitutional rights.

Hek also reminded the chief minister that Meghalaya is a welfare state governed by the rule of law and it is critical to ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands.