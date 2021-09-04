Shah to felicitate Olympian Mirabai Chanu today

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will felicitate Olympian Mirabai Chanu on the occasion of the 51 Foundation Day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) on Saturday.

“It is a small gesture by the BPR&D to welcome her to the fraternity on behalf of the Indian Police,” officials said.

Chanu, now an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Manipur, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Women’s 49 kg category in weightlifting in July.

The Manipur government appointed her as ASP after her ‘stunning’ performance at the Olympics.

Chanu, a Padma Shri awardee, also won the World Championships and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Founded on August 28, 1970, the BPR&D is celebrating the 51st Foundation Day on Saturday, wherein the Shah will be the chief guest.

On the occasion and he will release several publications on various police subjects prepared by the Bureau.

The Home Minister will also present the Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Puraskar, which has been given annually to encourage Hindi writing on police subjects.

The award carries a Commendation Certificate and cash prize ranging from Rs 15,000 to 30,000.

He will also give away the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training and Union Home Minister Trophy for the Best Police Training Institution.

The Trophy is awarded annually to the best police training institutes of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations and that of states and union territories in three categories that are Gazetted Officers (GOs), Non-Gazetted Officers(NGOs) and Other Ranks (ORs).

Each award carries a cash component of Rs 25 lakh for infrastructure development.

BPR&D is a national level apex body under the Ministry of Home Affairs to promote excellence in policing.

IANS