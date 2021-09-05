GSU moves MLA over ‘environmental damage’

TURA, Sep 4: Illegal industries manufacturing an assortment of items in the Phulbari plain belt region of West Garo Hills are allegedly violating green laws by releasing waste into the Jinjiram River that flows through the area, endangering the lives of people.

The GSU from Phulbari have apprised the State Level Public Grievances Committee Chairman and Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng R Marak of the environmental damage being caused by the release of pollutants into the river by the factories.

“We undertook site inspections and found that these factories are violating Government of India’s environmental norms by dumping pollutant waste into the river and even on roadsides, burning factory waste and coal in the open without any concern about health of the people and the environment,” alleged the Union in a petition to the MLA.

It has also lodged a complaint that petrol stations are indulged in smuggling of fuel to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The illegal sale of liquor by IMFL stores that operate through the backdoor and beyond the stipulated time frame have also become a case of concern, alleged the GSU, seeking immediate crackdown against such malpractices.