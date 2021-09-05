Sidharth’s death leaves young actors shaken

Mumbai, Sep 4 : Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death in the prime of his life and at the peak of his TV career, and the terrible state of his rumoured girlfriend, have left young actors shaken — and the ones IANS spoke to, didn’t even know the late actor personally. It’s been a wake-up call for them as they cofront the ghost of life’s unpredictability.

Articulating the prevailing sentiment, actor Himansh Kohli said in a conversation with IANS: “I don’t think that words can ever portray the pain each one of us felt when we heard about Sidharth’s untimely demise. I did not know him personally, but still, deep down, I’m deeply affected. His death has made me rethink our obsession with long-term planning. We need to invest in today more than in tomorrow.”

Actor Sharad Malhotra commented: “I was at work at that time and there was a message that had came on my friends’ WhatsApp group about his death. For a minute, I could not understand what had happened. The first thing that came to my mind was that it must have been a rumour, but then my phone started ringing constantly and the news turned out to be true. Sidharth’s passing has left me, like most of us, numb and shocked, although I did not know him personally.”

Ronit Roy, too, did not know Sidharth that well, but the actor’s death did not leave him unaffected. “I am really heartbroken. He had a great career ahead of him. The unconditional love that his fans showered upon him in the last few years was truly phenomenal. He was in a great position to build on the goodwill he enjoyed and it would have been so lovely to see him scale greater heights.”

He continued: “I didn’t know him well personally, but even then it breaks my heart to see such a lovely, hard-working and talented young man going so soon. He had a really bright future. God bless his soul and may his family and loved ones get the strength to bear the loss.”

Returning from Sidharth’s funeral on Friday, Aly Goni said: “I can’t still believe that such a happy and hearty person is no more among us. He was so full of life. I have known him socially and he always came across as a warm person. I can’t even imagine the pain his family and Shehnaaz are going through.”

The funeral had taught him life’s big secret. Aly said: “Life is so unpredictable and very unfair at times. I attended the funeral and I am still so numb. You will be missed, Sidharth.”(IANS)