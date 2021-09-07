Anushka hails hubby Virat Kohli-led Team India’s victory

News AlertENTERTAINMENT BUZZSPORTS
By Agencies

MUMBAI, Sept 7 : Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave a ‘blue heart’ to celebrate the victory of Team India against England in the fourth Test.

Anushka re-shared a picture posted by Virat, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team on her Instagram story.

She wrote: “This team,” along with a blue heart emoji.

Virat shared a set of pictures with his team members.

For the caption, he wrote: “Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia” followed by a muscle emoji.

England suffered a 157-run defeat by India to go 1-2 down ahead of Friday’s fifth and final Test in Manchester. This is also India’s first win at the Oval in 50 years.

IANS

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.