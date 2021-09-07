UDP’s double standards

Editor,

For a change lets be frank and candid with each other and if truth be told the statements and antics of this generation of politicians, irrespective of the party they belong to and the posts they hold, at most times not only verge but glaringly intrude into the ridiculous and the bizarre. At the national level the entertainment provided by MPs and MLAs especially those belonging to the ruling BJP will no doubt someday make it to the Guinness Book of Records under the title, “The Most Preposterous Utterances by Elected Representatives.” After such occurrences that make us the laughing stock of the world, most of us blush to be called Indians. However, not to be outdone Meghalaya has its own share of politicians who just love to toe the same path to infamy and outrage.

Jemino Mawthoh, the Secretary UDP was once considered by many as one of the few level headed members of this premier regional party of the state (UDP claim not mine) sometimes just cannot resist putting his foot where his mouth ought to be. He has charged the Congress party of the state with betraying itself about the trouble within that party. This perhaps might be true at the national level but to be honest, once the name of Vincent Pala as the new MPCC president was announced, reports on both social media and in the press seem to indicate that it has given the state GOP just the boost and adrenaline the party was looking for. Could this have given the non-performing and scam-ridden premier regional party the shakes and the shivers? Let’s not forget that 2023 is not that far off and the lackadaisical and confused messages emanating from the UDP , will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Mawthoh has sarcastically questioned the return of Pala to state politics from the high octane and rarefied air of the National Capital. One fails to see how this can be termed as petty politics that does not behove the reputation of the Congress. One would have on the contrary expected the UDP to introspect within itself and question the political ethics of having the President of the Party as Speaker of the House in a coalition Govt where the UDP is the key partner. Was this to ensure that none would be allowed to pull the plug from the sinking MDA boat? It’s all so confusing to most of us who had taken Political Science in college and were reared on the belief that values and principles are important in ensuring that the Parliamentary form of Government we inherited from Whitehall survives. Apparently Indian conditions and especially the Meghalaya environment is hostile to such beliefs and we have made sure that our own desi version of Freedom, Liberty and Fraternity will finally triumph.

Yours etc.,

Maitshaphrang Khongsit,

Via email

State Commission for Women

Editor,

Meghalaya is known as one of the states which follows the matrilineal system where lineage is from the mother’s clan line. Being from the state I’m proud of this tradition. However, upon reading today’s news in the paper, I was jolted out of my reverie to know that we still don’t have anyone to head the State Women’s Commission since the term expired last year. We have seen and read in the news about the rise in crimes against women and children because of the pandemic situation. If there is no government appointed agency in place, then how would such crimes be dealt with and the culprits be brought to justice. Our Chief Minister seems to have a lot on his plate but this is no excuse for not giving time to even complete the process of appointing a person to head the post of the Chairperson. He owes it to the people of the state especially the women who form an important part of any society.

So Mr Chief Minister if you’re reading this, please ensure the safety and wellbeing of our women by constituting the Commission at the earliest. A year is too long to wait for. If we want a strong society we need a support system which will enable it to grow and that can only happen if our women folk feel safe, secure and represented.

Yours etc.,

Angela Lyngdoh.

Shillong -14

Normalcy returns courtesy vaccination

Editor,

The number of Covid deaths have reduced and so too the number of infected people. The vaccination has helped slow down the process of infection. In fact, every day when we watch the death tally we see that those who died are mostly unvaccinated. What will it take to convince people that the Covid vaccine like other vaccines before it that we give our kids for measles and the one we were given in childhood to fight smallpox are all gifts of science and medicine? Personally, I cannot imagine how people can find fault with the anti-Covid vaccine simply because, according to the anti-vaccination regime, it was discovered too quickly for their comfort. They argue that if a vaccine has not been found for HIV and AIDS then how could a vaccine for Covid be discovered so fast.

For those who call themselves Christians this is a case of not believing it when God answers prayers. Didn’t we all pray for a cure since March 2020? Then why is it that the same people that call themselves Christians preach against vaccines? Does God not work through humans? Is it not God who gives humans the wisdom and insights to come up with novel life- saving drugs and interventions? So why this scepticism about the Covid vaccine? Is it not true that this is a Christian right wing agenda coming from the western shores? Why are Christians in these hills so easily driven by such an agenda? Can’t we have some originality? And usually, my observation is that it is the fringe groups among Christians that exhibit this scepticism for anything scientific. This dichotomy between science and religion has to end. We have to trust science to save human lives and as Christians we believe that such scientific wisdom can only come from God.

Yours etc.,

LM Shangpliang,

Via email