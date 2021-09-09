High-level probe ordered into Nimatighat boat mishap

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Assam additional chief secretary Maninder Singh has been asked to conduct a probe into the Nimatighat boat mishap and submit the report within a month, the state Cabinet decided on Thursday evening.

Making the announcement before mediapersons here, Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta also informed that state finance minister Ajanta Neog has been given the responsibility to monitor the construction of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge every month by agencies such as the NHIDCL and other allied construction firms.

“If additional support is needed in regard to any issue such as environment clearance, etc, the state government will offer all support and take steps to plug any gaps in order to prevent any delay that might hinder work,” Mahanta said.

The minister further informed that the chief minister would soon announce the reforms/measures and result-oriented steps to be taken in the inland water transport department.

DNLA ceasefire

Meanwhile, responding positively to peace gesture in the form of six months’ unilateral ceasefire announced the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA, the state government has decided to cease operations for one month “with a condition that the militant outfit’s cadres cannot move around with arms and cannot place any demands during the truce period.”

“The unilateral truce by DNLA was discussed by the state Cabinet today and the state government decided to reciprocate by way of stopping operations against the outfit for a month,” Mahanta said.

Besides, among others, the Cabinet decided that from now on, there would be no police verification for persons appointed to government posts provided a self declaration is made in an affidavit.

“Besides, till March 31, 2022, unemployed youths can opt for e-registration in employment exchanges on the basis of Aadhaar cards,” Mahanta said.

“Further, the Cabinet decided to enhance reservation for recruitment and promotion for specially-abled people in the education department from three to four percent. On the other hand, degree/diploma/certificates issued by distance education institutions would be at par and given the same recognition as the degrees/diplomas given by other universities and colleges,” the minister said.