Explosive materials recovered in WGH

TURA, Sept 10: West Garo Hills Police on Friday In a joint counter-Insurgency Operation along with the 120 BN CRPF have recovered explosive materials from an area at Mengotchigre village under Tikrikilla Police Station.

During the joint operation, two live IEDs along with other explosives and detonators which were kept buried underground were recovered.

According to police, a BDDS team soon after disposed of both IEDs in-situ as per SOP. A case has also been registered and investigation is on.