Mukul calls for unity among Khasis, Jaintias and Garos

SHILLONG, Sept 13: Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly, Dr Mukul Sangma today expressed his deep concern over the persistent division among the three major tribes – Khasi, Jaintia and Garo – in the State.

Talking to reporters, Dr Sangma said that the major problem in Meghalaya is that all the three major tribes have remained divided.

“I am telling this as per my observation all throughout my career and innings as a politician,” the former Chief Minister said.

According to him, the elected representatives and people who belong to different political parties whether it is the Congress or any other political party, have not been able to unite the major tribes of the State.

He said that irrespective of who the leader is, there is always this whispering campaign like: why should a Garo be the CM or why should Khasi be the CM.

“The fact remains that Meghalaya will thrive and prosper only if we unite and act as citizens of the State instead of confining our thinking within the community we belong to. We have to come together first as citizens of Meghalaya besides being Garos, Khasis and Jaintias,” the former Chief Minister said.

“In my prayers throughout my life I have always asked the God to unite our people,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said that it was important for people to realise the need to exercise their franchise responsibly in giving mandate to anyone to rule the state.

“Anybody who makes a wrong decision and creates a mess in the affairs of governance impacts everyone’s life and more so the life of the future generations. As we proceed closer to 2023 (Assembly election) I would like to appeal to the citizens to be responsible while exercising their right to franchise,” he said.

“According to him, this right to franchise should not be confined to your personal liking pertaining to your locality, neighbourhood and constituency,” he said.